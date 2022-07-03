 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Time to put Chuck Grassley out to pasture

LTE

At age 88 Chuck Grassley, if elected, is unlikely to serve the entire six-year term in the U.S. Senate. It’s more likely that he is a placeholder for the seat and would vacate it sometime after the elections. When that happens, the governor of Iowa will appoint someone to fill the seat. If that’s Kim Reynolds, she may decide to appoint herself as it seems apparent that she wants to move on up. If Reynolds wants the seat, she should run for the office like anyone else instead of sneaking through the back door. Another possibility is that Reynolds would appoint Chuck’s grandson, Pat Grassley. If Pat wants the seat, then he should run for it. When you vote, be sure you know who you’re voting for. A vote for Mike Franken will be a vote for Mike Franken, not for someone else. It’s time to put Chuck Grassley out to pasture on one of his farms.

Jane Close, New Hartford

