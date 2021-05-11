Time to phase out the griffin logo

I was in my early 20s during the middle 1960s. Those I knew older than me were using the "N" word. They thought Blacks were mostly poor and posed a threat. It was fear that promoted red-lining. Also for defense the griffin was clearly a warning, being very similar to a Klan Dragon. Those today who define the griffin as innocent interpret it so because it poses no threat to them. Today we recognize injustice. Let's put our guard down and give up a symbol that should not have been in place. Police need respect, not stickers on guns, cars, stationary, uniforms! Phase out the griffin, no replacement needed.