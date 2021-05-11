 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Time to phase out the griffin logo
0 comments
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Time to phase out the griffin logo

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
LTE

I was in my early 20s during the middle 1960s. Those I knew older than me were using the "N" word. They thought Blacks were mostly poor and posed a threat. It was fear that promoted red-lining. Also for defense the griffin was clearly a warning, being very similar to a Klan Dragon. Those today who define the griffin as innocent interpret it so because it poses no threat to them. Today we recognize injustice. Let's put our guard down and give up a symbol that should not have been in place. Police need respect, not stickers on guns, cars, stationary, uniforms! Phase out the griffin, no replacement needed.

Linda Kofoed, Cedar Falls

0 comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Make every day Mother's Day
Letters

Make every day Mother's Day

Loading the dishwasher. Doing the laundry. Planning menus and cooking meals. Cleaning the bathroom. Vacuuming. Scrubbing floors. Taking out th…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News