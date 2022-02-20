 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Time to face up to issues with Iowa Medicaid

LTE

Iowans with all different kinds of disabilities, their families, caregivers and allies have been speaking out about making changes to Medicaid since it was privatized over five years ago.

The Department of Justice report on Glenwood and Woodward released in December 2021 gives additional proof of Iowa’s institutional bias, segregation, which is caused by a lack of investment in home and community based services.

My question to all Iowa elected officials and legislators, why does legislation written about improvements to Medicaid, die, which means there is no discussion or room for public comment ?

This year, there are three:

  • Senate File 2065 relating to claims incorrectly denied or underpaid by Medicaid managed care organizations.
  • Senate File 2066 relating to Medicaid program improvements.
  • Senate File 2067 relating to the reimbursement of providers under the Medicaid program.

It’s time to figuratively take our head out of the sand with Medicaid issues and at least make room to have public discourse. Contact your senator today to ask when SF 2065, 2066 and 2067 subcommittee meetings will be scheduled.

Jenn Wolff, Waverly  

 

