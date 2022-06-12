 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Time to change the watch in Washington

We are all upset today. It seems our remedies and solutions take too much time because of the wrong direction of one political party. We have a primary coming up and have one candidate with the military stature that we need today. One thing that you could do to send a clear message to that party is to go down to the courthouse and change your party affiliation. Then vote for that military man in the primary to make sure that he can run against our "do nothing" senator in November. Like the Navy says, it is time to change the watch.

Rick Brown, Cedars Falls

 



