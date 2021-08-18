 Skip to main content
Time for Congress to reclaim its war powers
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

As we watch the chaos currently unfolding in Afghanistan, I am deeply saddened that our country’s sacrifices seem to have led to nothing but more violence. I am also reminded that we are witnessing the result of a war that’s been waged without congressional oversight. Congress never discussed if, when or how long our troops should be in Afghanistan and there was no well-defined exit strategy. This should be a wake-up call to all of our citizens that Congress needs to reclaim its constitutional duty to discuss and decide when we send our military personnel to war. Repealing the 2002 Iraq Authorization for Use of Military Force is a first step toward Congress reasserting its constitutional authority. There is strong bipartisan support for this effort, including S.J. Resolution 10, a bill that Sens. Tim Kaine (Virginia) and Todd Young (Indiana) introduced March 3. I applaud Sen. Chuck Grassley for co-sponsoring S.J. Res. 10 and I urge Joni Ernst to also work toward reclaiming her congressional authority to have a say in how our military is used by supporting SJ Res. 10.

Marry Reinking, Oelwein

