On July 1 in Letters to the Editor a Waterloo citizen stated, "The president won't make an executive order to pull weapons off the shelves." The president alone cannot do this. Congress has to act for this to happen. President Biden continually has been asking Congress to reinstate the nation's ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines which expired in 2004 and to close loopholes for gun background checks.

In 1994 Congress passed the Public Safety and Recreational Firearms Use Protective Act. It prohibited the manufacture, transfer, possession or sale for civilian use of certain semi-automatic assault weapons. The act also banned magazines that could accommodate 10 rounds or more. There was a sunset provision by which the 1994 ban would automatically expire after 10 years unless renewed by a vote of Congress. In 2004 the Republican Congress refused to renew the assault weapons ban.

Polls show a ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines have an approval rating of over 60% in the United States. It's time for Congress to act.

Kathy Breckunitch, Waterloo