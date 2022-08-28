Chuck Grassley has lost his ability to reason and is grossly out of touch with reality. His quote about the IRS, “Are they going to have a strike force that goes in with AK-15s already loaded, ready to shoot some small business person in Iowa with these, because I think they’re going after middle class and small business people …” is downright irresponsible. And remember this one about the Affordable Care Act, “You have every right to fear. [You] Should not have a government run plan to decide when to pull the plug on grandma.” I ask you now, did they come for grandma? Chuck’s been out of touch for quite some time and he’s not getting any better. It’s time for Chuck to go.