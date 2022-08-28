 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Time for Chuck to go

  • 0

Chuck Grassley has lost his ability to reason and is grossly out of touch with reality. His quote about the IRS, “Are they going to have a strike force that goes in with AK-15s already loaded, ready to shoot some small business person in Iowa with these, because I think they’re going after middle class and small business people …” is downright irresponsible. And remember this one about the Affordable Care Act, “You have every right to fear. [You] Should not have a government run plan to decide when to pull the plug on grandma.” I ask you now, did they come for grandma? Chuck’s been out of touch for quite some time and he’s not getting any better. It’s time for Chuck to go.

Jane Close, New Hartford

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Educators acting in bad faith

Educators acting in bad faith

I am not a lawyer. However, when I see laws broken, as a good citizen, I should report them, even support punitive actions. Take education/tea…

Iowa rife with fake service dogs

Iowa rife with fake service dogs

I recently returned to Iowa to see family. Every second there reminded of why I moved. Dogs in every hotel, restaurants and grocery stores. Al…

Invite Liz Cheney, not Ted Cruz

Invite Liz Cheney, not Ted Cruz

Sen. Ted (Cancun) Cruz will campaign with Sen. Chuck Grassley. There is just one thing wrong with this: Iowa is full to the brim with Republic…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News