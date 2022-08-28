Chuck Grassley has lost his ability to reason and is grossly out of touch with reality. His quote about the IRS, “Are they going to have a strike force that goes in with AK-15s already loaded, ready to shoot some small business person in Iowa with these, because I think they’re going after middle class and small business people …” is downright irresponsible. And remember this one about the Affordable Care Act, “You have every right to fear. [You] Should not have a government run plan to decide when to pull the plug on grandma.” I ask you now, did they come for grandma? Chuck’s been out of touch for quite some time and he’s not getting any better. It’s time for Chuck to go.
Jane Close, New Hartford