Try 1 month for 99¢

BARBARA HENNING

WATERLOO --- Enough is enough! We’ve seen it on the national level and as Iowans we experience how bipartisan politics affects our state and its people. Why can’t our legislators think about the greater good rather than their own special interests. This is supposed to be a government of the people, by the people and for the people. It sure doesn’t feel like that is what’s happening in Des Moines.

Legislators, under the direction of the education committee, underfunded Iowa’s K-12 public schools for eight consecutive years! That’s not what Iowans want.

The controlling party of by-the-party legislators eliminated successful family planning programs, reduced Iowa’s Resource Enhancement and Protection Program funding, stripped $30 million away from state universities, reduced funding for child care assistance, defunded ISU’s Leopold Center for Sustainable Agriculture, cut job training for Iowans with disabilities and stopped Iowa’s art in public building programs.

It’s time for a change.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments