Try 1 month for 99¢

DENNIS HARBAUGH

WATERLOO -- Two years ago Iowa voters tried an experiment. For the first time in 18 years we voted to have the Iowa House, Senate and governor’s office all be controlled by Republicans. What have been the results?

First, Walt Rogers and Republican legislators made a mess of the state budget the past two years. Iowa law requires a "balanced budget," but Republicans gave away so many millions in tax breaks to out-of-state corporations that both years they had to make mid-year budget cuts to education, health care and other priorities Iowans care about. Once in control, Republicans turned out to be not conservative, but radical and extreme on a variety of issues.

Meanwhile, Gov. Reynolds doubled-down on the privatization of Iowa’s Medicaid program, which will go down as one of the most wasteful, hurtful and expensive decisions in state history.

The past two years have proven Republican elected officials can’t manage the state budget and are so extreme they don’t represent the average Iowan. In a few weeks we have the opportunity to correct the mistake we made in 2016. On Nov. 6, vote for Dave Williams and Fred Hubbell to return some balance and sanity to Iowa state government.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments