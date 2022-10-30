 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Throw the bums out

If you’re going to vote ...

Let start by agreeing we are all sick of congress not implementing term limits. The fact is there has always been term limits. It’s called voting. Vote them out. Chuck Grassley is the prime example of who needs to be voted out. You don’t necessarily have to like everything about the opposing candidate, just get the old ones out! You have to start somewhere.

Let me expand on that. Anyone over 75 years of age, Democrat or Republican, should be voted out! By then, all of them have been paid for by some special interest or another. Over the past 40 years the Congress has turned into no longer an organization working for the American people, just a group working for corporate America. It is sickening.

True there are some out there that actually honor their oath of office and diligently work for the people. But really, it is a mess.

Then the next thing “We the People” need to go after is getting special interest groups and their money out of politics.

This topic standing alone should be agreeable by both sides of the fence.

Mike Young, Waverly

