Those who've had COVID should be exempt from vaccines

Concerning the COVID vaccine mandate: Why wasn't there an exemption for those of us who already have had COVID?

Also there are oral medications to combat COVID. Why didn't the CDC and President Biden employ these non-vaccine methods to prevent COVID hospitalizations and death?

COVID vaccine caused health disabilities such as in the seven women with horrific migraine headaches from brain blood clots and young boys with endocarditis who potentially will never play in sports or be in the military.

Wake up, America. You are now living in a socialist-communist country.

Marcella Gruver, Waterloo

