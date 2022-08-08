 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Those who have had COVID have natural immunity

LTE

Concerning the COVID vaccine mandate: Why wasn’t there an exemption for those of us who already had COVID?

Our immune system works like this: When a disease or virus enters our physical body, immunity is developed by specific antibodies, which are a chemical protein substance carried in the blood plasma produced by the phagocyte of the lymph nodes, whose function is to check the invader at the point of invasion within the tissue. The antibody continues to be produced, sometimes for years. Such antibodies are developed in the course of all infectious disease or virus and upon recovery the patient possesses immunity against the organism that caused the infection. The immunity will persist as long as the antibodies continue to be produced, perhaps for the rest of his life. Dr. Marty Matsory stated, “Natural immunity is more effective than vaccines.”

Also, there are oral medications to combat COVID. Why didn’t the CDC and President Biden employ these nonvaccine methods to prevent hospitalizations and death?

Some COVID vaccinated Americans still get COVID. Example: Colin Powell received the vaccine yet died of COVID. So how can the vaccine be considered good health care when COVID has caused more than 1 million U.S. deaths.

Marcella Gruver, Waterloo

