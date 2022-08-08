Those who have had COVID have natural immunity

Our immune system works like this: When a disease or virus enters our physical body, immunity is developed by specific antibodies, which are a chemical protein substance carried in the blood plasma produced by the phagocyte of the lymph nodes, whose function is to check the invader at the point of invasion within the tissue. The antibody continues to be produced, sometimes for years. Such antibodies are developed in the course of all infectious disease or virus and upon recovery the patient possesses immunity against the organism that caused the infection. The immunity will persist as long as the antibodies continue to be produced, perhaps for the rest of his life. Dr. Marty Matsory stated, “Natural immunity is more effective than vaccines.”