Those who had COVID may not need vaccine

The Cleveland Clinic recently published results of a study of its 52,000 Ohio employees. 1,359 COVID-19 infected but unvaccinated subjects remained virus-free at the end of the five-month-long study. The study’s conclusion: “Individuals who have had SARS-CoV-2 infection are unlikely to benefit from COVID-19 vaccination.”

In a June 9 news release, the clinic was quick to add that since it is unknown how long natural immunity lasts, “It is safe to receive the COVID-19 vaccine even if you have previously tested positive, and we recommend all those who are eligible to receive it.”

It is one thing to “recommend” being vaccinated. It is quite another to “require” it.

Yet over 400 U.S. colleges and universities are “requiring” students to be fully vaccinated if they wish to attend on-campus classes this fall. Barring a religious or medical exemption, this could mean that some students entering their senior year will not graduate on time.

Even to previously infected students still hesitant about vaccination, these academic institutions are still saying “no vaccination, no on-campus classes.” Justified coercion? Or is it a draconian penalty for noncompliance, given the ongoing debate among health experts about the prudence of vaccinating COVID-19 infected individuals?

John Kearney, Waterloo

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0