This is Direct Support Professional Recognition Week

Direct Support Professional Recognition Week Sept. 12-18 is a week set aside to recognize and celebrate the hard-working, dedicated direct support workforce that is at the heart of services for over 160,000 Iowans with disabilities. Largely unrecognized, DSPs are more than just support staff – they are advocates, protectors, teachers, cheerleaders, and integral to life in our communities for persons served by North Star Community Services, and countless other agencies across the country. Thank you, DSPs for your compassion, dedication, and commitment -- the work you do does not go unnoticed. Please join us as we continue to celebrate the talent and success of our outstanding DSPs who continue to make a difference in the lives of those we support and their families daily. We couldn’t do it without each and every one of our DSPs, not only this week but throughout the year. Be proud of the work you do and the difference you make. On behalf of North Star Community Services, thank you!