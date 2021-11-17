 Skip to main content
Letters to the Editor

This Congress is unforgivable

LTE

I'm encouraging taxpayers to vigorously resist the endless taxation inequities imposed or contemplated by this 117th Congress, distinguished with their abysmal 15% approval. It's flagrant criminal behavior for government to redistribute (steal) Iowa taxpayers treasure for child care, pre-k or student debt for unrelated individuals scattered coast-to-coast, or worse, any potential "financial settlements" to aliens violating our immigration laws.

Undoubtedly, this fed would be terminated immediately for cause in the private sector for gross negligence, incompetence, ineptitude, criminal behavior and inexcusable taxpayer inequities. D.C. is owned by super PACS, guided by special interests versus constituents, is clueless on fiduciary responsibility, and is the most despicable Congress ever. Furthermore, we're experiencing the most disingenuous, deceitful and incapable "shadow regime" administration in generations, perhaps history: ignoring US borders, the looming insolvency of Social Security and Medicare while prematurely voting for unwritten trillions, exacerbating already unsustainable public debt.

Elections clearly do have sobering consequences, as does gullible voter naivete. Critical thinking, responsible taxpayers didn't produce this travesty. The Democratic National Committee-inspired "outsider" paranoia hatred machine and their collusive media did, hoodwinking the vulnerable. Never forget and never forgive these corrosive culprits, but learn from it. 

Paul Higgins, Waterloo

