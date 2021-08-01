Think hard before casting your vote

Why do we choose the elected officials that we do:
- Easy to just check the same box each time we vote?
- The man/woman has been there for four decades so they must be good?
- The top five longest-serving senators have been in office since 1975, 1981, 1985, 1987, 1992. Do we elect these folks for life?
- Do the elected these officials to work for their constituents or their political party?
As the voting public, "we the people" elect someone that reflects our values as a people, as a state. Since you’re the boss, what do you want them to do:
- Determine if the invasion of the capital was an insurrection or a bunch of misdirected tourist?
- Or have you directed them to do what ever Mitch McConnell tells them to do or should they be free thinking; and voting on legislation for the benefit Iowans and/or “promote the common welfare?”
- Do you want your legislators to be loyal and dedicated to one man or entity or to you the voters that put then into office?
I’d suggest you as Iowa voters need to think long and hard.
Tim Murphy, Waterloo