Letters to the Editor

Think about what Trump has given us

LTE

Golly-eee! The former president, who lost the 2020 election, was in Iowa on Oct.  9.

His supporters were there, you know the ones who attacked our Capitol on Jan. 6 and now are looking for a civil war again.

They should pause and consider what Trump and the Republicans have brought us. 1. Gun violence. 2. Unnecessary COVID deaths. 3. A 20-year war. All three have resulted in horrific death totals. And they care for Americans?

"He who asks is a fool for five minutes, but he who does not ask remains a fool forever." Mark Twain

Bob Black, Waterloo

