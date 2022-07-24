 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Think about this before you vote

Iowa voters this November think about:

  • If you get a subpoena are you going to fight it in the courts? Or just go ahead and comply with the court order?
  • Why do our politicians use the courts to fight what the rest of us would just do? What are they hiding? What does that say about their integrity?
  • It makes me wonder why the politician is trying to "duck" the subpoena? Did they do something wrong?
  • We tend to elect our politicians for long terms. The longer they stay in office the more they get influenced by third parties and money. Remember they work for you, the voter, not their political/monetary contributors.
  • The current top three longest-serving U.S. senators are Patrick Leahy (1975, 82 year old), Chuck Grassley (1981, 88 years old), Mitch McConnell (1985, 80 years old). I have to ask myself why these guys have been there so long? The money! The power! So when you vote this fall ask, do you want a bunch of old guys making laws for you?

This November read, research,

Tim Murphy, Waterloo

 

