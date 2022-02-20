There's a lot to be contemptuous of in D.C.

Lots of contempt floating around today. Sensational media headlines embellishing "contempt of Congress" for individuals not willing to play the Pelosi impeachment 3.0 "select-committee" game. Who could possibly blame anyone with contempt of D.C. government? Purely partisan theater of Pelosi -- personal picks, a 60-month continuum to libel and slander the outsider -- presented by CNN/MSNBC.

Closely related, as a taxpayer for over 50 years, I have abundant contempt -- of a treasonous administration and glaringly incompetent Congress -- already inequitably slamming taxpayers for trillions in dubious "COVID" whatever, much of which is unspent, some of which fell to abundant fraud, none of which politicians can cite effectiveness or efficiency, now pitching $30 billion more? It's political pandering 5.0, embezzling someone else's treasure to buy mid-year votes, power, politician enrichment, while unprecedented national debt levels ($30 trillion) and future generations debt liabilities be damned.