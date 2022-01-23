There was no Jan. 6 insurrection

In reference to “The Insurrectionist” letter from James Wilson (The Courier, Jan. 16):

Wilson bemoans the damage of $1.5 million done to the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. He doesn’t lament the loss of $1.6-$2 billion of paid insurance claims for the 2020 riots or the dozens killed or injured in violent unrest or the thousands of businesses and properties vandalized, looted, or torched.

He doesn’t cite 2020 FBI statistics of 60,000 law enforcement officers assaulted, including more than 40 who were killed.

He then lies to us “that people were wantonly killed for trying to quell the insurrection.” According to Fact Check.org, journalist Glenn Greenwald stated “four people died on 1/6: all Trump supporters.”

False news from “New York Times” that officer Brian Sicknick was “killed by Pro-Trump mob” “by being struck in the head with a fire extinguisher.” On April 4, the D.C. medical examiner stated that Sicknick had no internal or external injuries with the cause of death being stroke.

Wilson also neglects to state that death of Ashli Babbitt, an unarmed U.S. veteran and Trump supporter, was due to an aimed bullet fired by a Capitol Police officer who was exonerated. Could this represent a two-tier legal system?

Theodore Lederman, Waterloo

