There is no public interest in autopsy results

LTE

This is an open letter to the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation and media regarding the triple murder/suicide at the Maquoketa Caves Campground.

Why in the world would you release and publish the autopsy results? What in the public interest or good could result in releasing this information? I’d love to hear the answer.

The public just doesn’t need to know autopsy results of things that do not involve them or their family.

All this does is hurt grieving family members and their extended family.

The only thing the public needed to know is there were three murders at the campground and the evil person who did it committed suicide. The lone survivor is with other family members. Period.

The DCI, the media, and news should be ashamed and those nosy, busy bodies who think they need to know everything should be ashamed as well.

James Geiger, Cedar Falls

 

