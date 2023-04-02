I'm 73 years old, living in Waterloo almost all my life. I have had mental health problems all my life. I have had problems of bipolar, depression and others.

One day in third grade I had to start town school from country school. I had to ride the bus. I didn't like it.

The second situation was when I had my appendix out. I fought the ether that they used to put me under surgery. My mind wasn't the same -- fuzzy.

As time goes on, I had to get professional help. I was 16 or so. My parents had to drive to another town for help.

I have been doing this ever since. Right now, I believe I'm finally seeing the light. When something bothers me, I call to get help -- let them know what happened.

Tell it the way it is and they can help you. There is someone to talk to. I have about five people.

Find someone you can trust. It is worth every penny. Help your child out if they need it. Also, tell them "don't lie." Tell the truth, it will set you free. It takes time to get better, but it is worth it.

I did a lot of praying to God to change my mind. He did! I love to write. Lots of them published. Tell God your problems. He will help you. Let him know.

Here are two numbers who are there to help you:

Hot line: (888) 557-0310

Crisis line: (319) 939-9599.

Diane K. Hunemuller, Waterloo