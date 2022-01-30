 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

There are reasons vaccinated people get the virus

So why do some vaccinated people get the virus?

1. None of the COVID vaccines promise 100% immunity. If 205 million are vaccinated and a vaccine is 95% effective, that leaves 5% (over 1 million people) for whom it is not effective.

2. Vaccine effectiveness decreases over time. Five to six months after the second shot for Pfizer, immunity is much lower and a third shot (booster) is needed. Since only 30% of the vaccinated have had a booster, that leaves many with decreased immunity. Those who did not get a booster are at risk, but not as much as the unvaccinated.

3. Society opened up. Restrictions were lifted.

4. The "vaccinated vunerable" are people who are vaccinated but have underlying conditions that leave them vulnerable.

5. Delta and omicron viruses are very contagious.

6. It matters how much of a virus ("viral load") a person receives. Factors include the load in the infected person, closeness and length of contact, and quality of air circulation in a room.

6. When vaccinated people do get the virus, the vast majority have protection from the worst consequences.

But I hope this helps explain why some vaccinated people get the virus, and that they are safer if vaccinated.

Gerri Perreault, Cedar Falls

 

