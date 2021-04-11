There are no minorities, just people

I'm becoming more and more confused when discussions are supposed to be between two people of differing opinions, but in today's day and age, it is quickly becoming a one-sided discussion because one party is afraid to say anything as they may get sued, arrested or banned for a innocent comment the other side sees as a personal attack, and decides to be quiet instead and the other side sees that as admittance of offense. We are all one people. Yet in today's society only one group of people are becoming silent not by decision but by litigation to silence them. No one should use a personal or group agenda based on making them better than another. That's not what America's about. There should be no minorities but only a majority of one people. This can be achieved by simply eliminating the word minority and replacing it with it with all peoples. No man, woman, black, white, Mexican or anything else. Only people. Our kids don't see anything but a person in front of them; maybe we adults should learn what's right from them.