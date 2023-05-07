I am writing in response to Lynette Hartman's letter regarding the "war" being waged by Republicans on the transgender community. You state that you are "a straight Iowa Christian completely horrified by this warfare."

As a Christian, do you believe that we are all "fearfully and wonderfully made" (Psalm 139:5) in God's image? If so, did God make a mistake with these confused children?

Do you believe when Jesus said, "And if anyone causes one of these little ones who believe in me to sin, it would be better for him to be thrown into the sea with a millstone tied around his neck"? (Mark 9:42)

Education used to be about reading, writing and 'rithmetic. These days, many school districts make it a competition of controlling our children with their woke agenda.

Every adult has the right to live the life they choose. Why is it "hate" to protect children until they become adults and can make their own decisions without the misguided support of so many influential adults? I don't understand how any adult, especially "Christian" adults, can encourage children to irreversibly mutilate their bodies in the youth of their life.

Children deserve to live an innocent life.

Matthew Cohea, Cedar Falls