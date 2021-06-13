The wisdom of Peggy Noonan

Peggy Noonan is a distinguished journalist who writes a column for the Wall Street Journal. On Oct. 5, 2017, she wrote a column describing what she called “The Culture of Death – and of Disdain.” It moved me so much that I scanned the page and have kept a copy on my desktop. Google it. Her comments were made almost four years ago, but they ring ever more significant today. Here are some excerpts.

“I think a lot of Americans have guns because they are fearful — and for damn good reason. They fear a coming chaos and know that when it happens it will be coming to a nation that no longer coheres. They think it is all collapsing — our society, our culture, the baseline competence of our leadership class.”

“Because all of their personal and financial information got hacked in the latest breach, because our country’s real overlords are in Silicon Valley and appear to be moral Martians who operate on some weird new postmodern ethical wavelength.”

I ask each of you to read it in its entirety as it is an amazing

Chris Simenson, Dunkerton

