The unvaccinated are unwitting murderers

What kind of people have we become since the pandemic has been ravaging our country? It continues despite vaccinations available to all. We have in part become a country of willing murderers. No, we aren’t using weapons. We are more insidious in our manner of causing death to fellow citizens.

The COVID-19 virus is an airborne virus as is the delta variant. If you are among the unvaccinated, for whatever reason, you are a potential murderer.

A overreaction you might say? No it is not. Currently I have a family member who is receiving chemo treatments for an aggressive form of cancer. The unvaccinated are life-threatening to my family member. The fourth in-hospital treatment was fraught with drastically reduced beds due to the increase in unvaccinated virus patients.

I don’t have the answers for why people refuse the vaccine and willingly walk around unmasked. They won’t understand whose health and/or life they could have negatively impacted because of their decision. Knowing it could happen should be enough to cause them to make the rational and humane decision and seek out the nearest vaccination center. We all have rights, but causing someone’s death, knowingly or unknowingly, isn’t one of them.

Colette Schmidtke, Charles City

