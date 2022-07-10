The tyranny of the minority over women's rights

On July 4, we came together to celebrate our nation's Independence Day, freedom from tyranny, and liberty. But now, after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, freedom and independence applies to some not but not all of this nation's people. Women's reproductive freedom and autonomy over their own bodies have been stripped away by partisan, extremist justices. Republican politicians use state laws to further control women’s bodies by making abortions a felony offense and have abolished women's reproductive rights. Now, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced her plan to essentially ban abortions in Iowa. In 2022, women are struggling against the tyrannical rule of the far-right Republican minority.