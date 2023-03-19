A society in which its citizens are unable to agree on what constitutes the truth will find it difficult to reach agreement on pressing issues. That is why the revelations documenting the intentional spreading of false information by one of the most popular news sources for many Americans is so troubling. Fox News is watched by 1.6 million people each night and led millions of Americans to believe that Joe Biden had stolen the 2020 election.

Fox claimed that Dominion voting machines had been programed to switch votes cast for Trump to Biden. Leading Fox commentators including Bret Baier, Tucker Carlson, and Sean Hannity continued after the election to repeat the Big Lie and to give airtime to election conspirators Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani.

Thanks to the $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit filed against Fox by Dominion Voting Systems, we have learned from internal Fox documents, texts messages, and emails that they all knew at the time it was a lie. And yet, because they feared they would lose their Trump viewers, they continued to air false claims.

The moral of the story: If Fox viewers wish to learn the truth, they must go elsewhere for accurate news.

Thomas Hill, Cedar Falls