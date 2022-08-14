 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The sterility of same-sex marriage

Whether or not one thinks same-sex marriage should be legal, it should be obvious that such unions are not conducive to bringing children into the world. Same-sex unions do not result in children. Of course, one can hire a surrogate to fill in for the missing parent of the opposite sex, but that creates problems of its own. The advocates of LGBT families talk a great deal about the suffering of children who are made to feel different, but they seem unconcerned about the difficulties that children of same-sex couples will face precisely because of the unconventional nature of their upbringing. The research suggest the children of such marriages do not fare as well as children from traditional mother and father families. Among other problems, they have difficulty forming stable relationships. And what about the problem of sterility? Sterility is an apt metaphor for the LGBT movement. Instead of a healthy self-forgetfulness, the movement encourages an unhealthy self-preoccupation. It encourages people to find meaning not in marriage and children, but ceaseless self-exploration.

Dave Smith, Waterloo

 

