LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

The slaughter of innocents in Ukraine

The slaughter of infants, children, women, innocent civilians continues in Ukraine, carried out by Putin's Russians begs this question: Has the world become desensitized to this type of destruction? Going back a long time in human history seems to answer yes.

With all types of aid and help pouring into Ukraine, proves there is yet positive human morals at work and we are better for it.

"Any human death diminishes me, because I am involved in human kind and therefore never send to know for whom the bell tolls; it tolls for thee."

-- John Donne

Bob Black, Waterloo

 

