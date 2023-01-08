The situation in Washington is a mess

What a mess! Many of us still remember the humiliating sight of our helicopters leaving Vietnam with people holding on to the outside and some falling to their deaths. We said that this would never again happen to this country. It happened again in Afganistan soon after Joe Biden took office (only much worse). Our brave men and women in the military did their job, but it was President Biden’s decision, against the advice of his military, that caused the death of many in Afganistan and humiliated us again. The Obamacare bill was passed on Christmas Eve 2009 with opposition from all of the Republicans. The Democrats all voted “yes" on a bill that would not even be fully written until six months later. Now the Democrats plus 18 Republicans have voted to accept a bill that nobody has fully read and is not even completed two days before Christmas, $ 1.7 trillion and over 4,100 pages long. I knew things were not looking good when the Republicans came out of the meeting looking like little puppies that got caught piddling on the new carpet. A few years ago people were concerned about a $21 trillion dollar debt. Now we’re over $31 trillion. Why couldn’t they just wait a few more days? Republicans, Mitch McConnell has got to go! This is terrible.