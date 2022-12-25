 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The secret to happiness

LTE

An old friend once told me happiness requires three things: (1) something to do; (2) someone to love; (3) something to hope for. Reflecting upon his advice over the years, he’s right. Reflecting upon his advice in today’s America and world — post-modernist government bureaucrats and politicians lying to and manipulating us citizens for their own monetary gain and power — it seems unsustainable, if not unattainable.

Something to do: That would involve physical and mental effort — work. It’s becoming less and less encouraged or admired. Billions of borrowed money handed out to just about everyone and organization. Reparations for whatever and universal income to all are becoming the “admired” norm. Why work?

Someone to love: Sacred love, when two people’s values aligned for mutual happiness, whether between heterosexuals or homosexuals, worked. Today, kids are being persuaded by valueless “adults” to reject their sexual identity leading to destruction of self-worth. What does that do to our nation’s sense of individual freedom and love of country?

Something to hope for: If there is little value in doing quality, rewarding work or in seeking genuine, identity-sure life-long love, what’s to hope for? Open borders? Trillions more debt? Inflation? Broken homes? Chinese Communist Party takeover?

Larry Van Oort, Cedar Falls

 

