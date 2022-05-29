The Second Amendment and deer hunting

Now that the Republicans in Iowa will allow deer hunters to shoot deer with AR-15 military rifles, after the next school bloodbath the killer can always say "just deer hunting." The Republicans say that the deer are eating corn and pose a hazard to motorists. First of all deer have been eating corn long before farming got to Iowa. Secondly if you drive without thinking of course you may hit a deer. Once again common sense is not in the picture. The Second Amendment has been perverted by the guns-for-brains crowd and their supporters. May the deaths of the 21 in Texas hang like chains around the necks of gun politicians, gun manufacturers and last but not least the NRA. American voters, come down hard on these people and do it now.