 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

The Second Amendment and deer hunting

  • 0
LTE

Now that the Republicans in Iowa will allow deer hunters to shoot deer with AR-15 military rifles, after the next school bloodbath the killer can always say "just deer hunting." The Republicans say that the deer are eating corn and pose a hazard to motorists. First of all deer have been eating corn long before farming got to Iowa. Secondly if you drive without thinking of course you may hit a deer. Once again common sense is not in the picture. The Second Amendment has been perverted by the guns-for-brains crowd and their supporters. May the deaths of the 21 in Texas hang like chains around the necks of gun politicians, gun manufacturers and last but not least the NRA. American voters, come down hard on these people and do it now.

Bob Black, Waterloo 

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The life cycle of democracies

The life cycle of democracies

About the time our original 13 states adopted the new Constitution in 1787, Alexander Tyler, a Scottish history professor at the University of…

Trump exposed Democrats' hate

Trump exposed Democrats' hate

President Donald Trump did not create the Democrats' hate. He exposed it. He did not create the media's bias. He exposed it. He did not create…

Liberal media lies about Trump

Liberal media lies about Trump

Long before Donald Trump was sworn into office the liberal media started lying about him. With all of the crazy stuff going on all over the wo…

Abortion violates God's laws

Abortion violates God's laws

In response to Roe v. Wade, it should never have been allowed. The people who want this are breaking two laws: 1) Thou shall not kill; and 2) …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News