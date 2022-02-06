The Republicans' hypocritical double standards

Our Republican-led state government is so hypocritical! When the pandemic first hit our state, they did not waste time in closing schools and businesses and implementing the wearing of masks with their reasoning being that it was a necessary move based on medical data and was the best way to protect the citizens of our state, with very little concern for personal choice. Now since there have been vaccines developed to protect against this virus and protect our citizens, they are trying to pass legislation that would prohibit all public schools and universities from being able to require their students be vaccinated to attend, because everyone should have personal choice. Doesn't our state already require anyone entering public schools to be vaccinated for several childhood diseases? Where is the personal choice there, and why is this virus not as important to vaccinate against as the other diseases requiring vaccinations?! Hypocritical double standards.