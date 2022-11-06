The Republican assault on women's rights

I don’t understand the Republican platform of wanting to move two giant steps backwards. Why should women give up their right to determine whether or not their own pregnancy is “unwanted?” Who else qualifies to make this decision for me? Not men in politics! Women in politics who are advocating for a national ban on abortion are all past their child-bearing days. The reason I know this is because women are all aware that something unforeseen could always happen when it comes to a pregnancy. I might be put into a position of having to decide what’s best for the life of me and my baby. You cannot legislate other people’s morality. By all means, go ahead and judge women who might seek to end their pregnancy, but be concerned about your own morality -- not anyone else’s. It’s hard to believe women now have fewer rights than an unborn fetus! Women’s rights to life should matter too! What if this is just one of many restrictions that are planned by the Supreme Court and politicians to ensure we return to the good old days of rich, white men controlling our society?