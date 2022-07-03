The real truth about attack on Capitol

Paul Higgins' letter on June 19 says "Americans deserve truth." Well Paul, the truth is being exposed about the violent attack on Jan. 6, 2021. Trump told his comrades to "fight like hell." Many -- or most -- take that to mean "beat up or kill someone." Generals tell their troops to "fight like hell" before going into battle.

Putin tells his citizens the Russian army is in Ukraine to liberate/free the Ukrainians. Putin has an 80% approval rating in Russia. Trump tells his followers the election was stolen. All through human history, tyrants knew they could gain or stay in power by making the masses believe lies. We're in an age of lies and deceit. The more clever a liar is, the more popular and well-liked that person is. People want to believe lies when it's for their side.

If everyone who was killed, or injured, or suffered trauma would sue the inciter of violence and those that attacked the Capitol, it would at least put he and them out of the political game.

The Bible foretold a time when liars will increase and "deceivers will be deceived." See 2 Timothy 3:13.

Herman Lenz, Sumner

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0