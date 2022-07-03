The real meaning of the Second Amendment

President Ronald Reagan said under no pretext should arms and ammunition be surrendered. Any attempt to disarm the people must be stopped by force if necessary.

Most people when they talk about the Second Amendment usually overlook the words "The security of a free state."

Guns are not violent, simply tools with a specific purpose requiring the hand of a human to make them work. Criminals have no intention to follow laws. There is no freedom without the freedom to defend yourself.

If guns are so bad, which they can be, why not punish the offender more severely? That would definitely cut down on repeat offenders.

Studies indicate that firearms are used more than 2 million times a year for personal protection and that the presence of a firearm, without a shot being fired, prevents a crime in many instances. Shooting usually can be justified only where crime constitutes an imminent threat to life, limb or in some cases property.

There are two sides concerning firearms: those who grew up with firearms and those who did not. Firearms are enjoyed many ways -- gun collection, trap, skeet and target shooting, and personal safety.

Ron Wood, Waterloo

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0