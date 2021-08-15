The real Big Lie's aren't about Trump

The Big Lie in the news that President Trump says he feels the election was stolen isn’t the “Big Lie.” That Hillary Clinton still says her election was stolen is a “Big Lie.” But there are more lies.

That the Capitol riot on Jan. 6 was an “insurrection” is another "Big Lie." That a Capitol Police officer was killed was another "Big Lie." An autopsy later revealed Officer Brian D. Sicknick died of natural causes. It was a riot, no different than when progressives rioted in Washington, D.C., when President Trump was inaugurated on Jan. 20, 2017. Then 217 people were arrested and six police officers suffered injuries after protesters set fires and smashed windows in the nation's capital.

What about the killing of Ashli Babbitt, the 35-year-old Air Force veteran and fervent Donald Trump supporter who was shot to death in the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6? Who killed her, and why? They say it was a Capitol Police officer, but who? When a black woman is killed by a police officer it is immediately called unjustified in the press and demands are made for proof the killing was justified. No such demands for Ashli Babbitt!

Robert Camarata, Grundy Center

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0