The politics of COVID proves deadly for deniers

A New York Times analysis of recent COVID-19 death data is very revealing and demonstrates the effects of Trumpublican COVID denial and their opposition to every measure to eradicate the pandemic (masks, vaccination, physical distancing, etc.). In October those counties that voted for the ex-president had a COVID death rate of 25 per 100,000 population while the counties that voted for President Biden had a 7.8 per 100,000 death rate. Both rates are tragic and too high.

Another comparison of 14-day average deaths from COVID in September shows that Trumpublican counties had a daily average of 1.25 deaths per 100,000 population and that rate has been rising daily while Biden-supporting counties had a rate .4 per 100,000 that’s remaining flat. With either of these comparisons, the death rate is at least three times worse for Trumpublican counties. Research has also demonstrated these counties have a much lower vaccination rate than counties that supported the president.

Trumpublicans refer to their opposition to COVID eradication measures as protecting individual “liberty.” Patrick Henry once said, “Give me liberty or give me death!” It now appears that should be restated – “Give me ‘liberty’ AND give me death.”

Roger White, Cedar Falls

