Did you see the great welcome that former president Donald Trump received at the Iowa/Iowa State football game? Not bad for a guy who has been charged with over 90 felonies. Why would voters continue to support someone that will be carrying this much baggage into the general election? Maybe they like to root for the underdog, and even a billionaire can be considered an underdog compared to the unlimited resources of the Justice Department, FBI, IRS and a lot of other government agencies .

How long could we afford to hire a law firm to help us? Maybe an hour or possibly a couple of days, then we would be at their mercy. President Trump has had to contend with this ever since he was nominated. These government agencies have been trying to convict him of something for over six years and now they have charged him with everything but stealing your kitchen sink, hoping that a jury or judge somewhere will convict him of something. This isn’t the America that most of us have grown up in. President Trump had every right to question the results of the election or anything else. Right or wrong, the Constitution gives each of us the right to say what we think. This is not just Trump's problem, there are forces in and out of government that are trying to take our rights away. Hang in there Trump, we’re in this together .