Just ask UNI-Party members — many Democrats and Republicans-in-name-only (RINOs): They’re the most caring people in America be it climate, poverty, religion, science, truth, education. Here’s proof:
- How to fix climate change (man-made or not)? Drive cars with pavement-crushing 1,000-pound lithium-ion batteries. Who mines it? African children. Who owns the mines? Chinese Communist Party. Want windmills? Who makes them? CCP. Who makes solar panels? CCP. How recyclable are these products? They’re not.
- Who’s persecuting Christians, Jews, Muslims? CCP/UNI-Party (278 Catholic Church attacks since 2020.) Who’re the Uyghurs? They’re Muslim Chinese who’re being “brain trained” to love the party and perform slave labor for making Apple phones. Who in America shut down all churches during COVID while leaving liquor stores open? UNI-Party.
- Who lied about COVID shots’/boosters’ efficacy while funding CCP’s Wuhan lab? Dr. Fauci, CDC, NIH. Who promoted Pfizer’s, Moderna’s, and Johnson & Johnson’s having absolute product liability including sealing their records for 75 years? Fauci, et. al. Who makes 90% of American-used drugs? CCP.
- Who’s turned the Justice Department, FBI, CIA against individual American businesses and parents who’re defending their values and children against political/sexual indoctrination — critical race theory? UNI-Party.
People are also reading…
You gotta love'm.
Larry Van Oort, Cedar Falls