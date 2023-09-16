Oppressive cycle

Another Republican governor is planning on endorsing former president Trump. If you have ever wondered how the German Fascist party under Hitler ever got power and kept it to the very destructive end, just follow the Republicans in America. This behavior is not new, now or in the past.

"Every civilization carries the seeds of its own destruction, and the same cycle shows in them all. The republic is born, flourishes, decays into plutocracy, and is captured by the shoemaker whom the mercenaries and millionaires make into a king. The people invent their oppressors, and the oppressors serve the function for which they are invented."

Mark Twain

I know it is harder than judging, but, think before you vote.

Bob Black, Waterloo