The pandemic and a new world order

Last month, several U.S. politicians condemned the Biden-backed World Health Organization global pandemic treaty that would surrender U.S. sovereignty to unelected U.N. health authoritarians.

In the same week, World Economic Forum founder Klaus Schwab opened their 2022 meeting in Davos, Switzerland, by stating: “The future is built by us, by a powerful community as you here in this room.”

According to the WEF website, the COVID-19 crisis offers a “unique window of opportunity” to “determine the direction of national economies” and “the priorities of societies.”

In a November 2020 interview, Schwab claimed: “Multilateralists will get a boost by the election of President Biden.”

If I were part of a political party that politicized a pandemic to affect election outcomes; whose leader had to be stopped by the U.S. Supreme Court from coercing experimental medical injections on the populace and later tried to create an Orwellian federal “disinformation board” while constantly exploiting the victims of school shootings for political gain, I might want to restrict the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding gun owners too.

Collectivist governments have killed a hundred million people since the turn of the 20th century. Vladimir Lenin coined the term “useful idiots.” Don’t be one.

Jeffery Fischels, Cedar Falls

