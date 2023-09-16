The oldest ploy in the political handbag: Find an enemy (or create one) to pile blame on to scare voters into voting for you. Desperate politicians always need a boogeyman.

“The Chinese Communists are coming to get your farmland!!”

It’s unlawful in Iowa for foreigners to own farmland, and even nationwide China owns a miniscule amount. It’s billionaires like Bill Gates buying up huge swaths of productive farmland.

During the lengthy reign of Iowa Republican governors and ambassadors, there’s been an active push for China to invest here. State Rep. Randy Feenstra and U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst both highly encouraged Smithfield Foods becoming a subsidiary of “China, Inc.,” all while big food corporations in Iowa gave huge support to Republicans.

But why would China want to buy Iowa farmland when they can own corporate facilities where final products can be shipped directly to China?

Gov. Reynolds has fought hard against workers' rights, keeping wages low and working conditions so severe few risk working in corporate food factories other than immigrants. Yet now she’s on the Mexican border shouting that immigrants are another boogeyman and she will keep those scoundrels out, so, by golly, vote for her.

Mary McBee, Tama