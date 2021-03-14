The Muppets and Dr. Seuss? Woke culture out of control

First went the statues. Next to go are our personal pronouns. Then the Muppets are up to no good, and now it's Dr. Seuss that's committing the unpardonable sin -- going against the "woke" culture. Even professional, college and high school teams are forced to change their names and mascots. Somewhere, someone is always offended. Our history -- the good, bad and the ugly -- is our history. How far can this woke thinking and ideology go? When will we as a society say enough is enough. Maybe it's too late.