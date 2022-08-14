The mendacity of Grassley's 'Death Panel' claim

Chuck Grassley has had a long run with many supporters, myself included. My acceptance finally ended with his comments on the Death Panel. As a family physician, I would have meetings with family members struggling with an aging parent. These sessions would end with some compromise on how best to care for the elder. Then I would give the encounter form to one of the daughters. On it I wrote "no charge." The family questioned that after 30 minutes to an hour of discussion there could be no charge. I told them Medicare did not cover these visits. With Obamacare, these visits were finally covered. These meaningful and helpful visits were referred to as the Death Panel by Chuck Grassley. That was enough. We have had enough of Chuck.