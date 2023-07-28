The July 8 Courier reported a Black Hawk County deputy tried to run a patrol car over a citizen. Is this "officer defense" or attempted murder of the citizen? The cop would get a paid vacation for murdering the citizen if he had ran over him. But, if that was the other way around and the citizen had tried to run a vehicle over the deputy, the citizen would be convicted of attempted murder of a police officer. Are we suppose to be so stupid as to believe we have "equal justice for all?" Iowa Republicans gave police immunity from prosecution, immunity from lawsuits. They want Trump to be immune from the law and from prosecution and from the Constitution. Above are the makings of government tyranny, but we're too dumb to see it coming. Its like the above in all tyrannical government places. July 16 Courier reports "Meteorologist quits over threats." I'll bet those threats are coming from the conservative religious right, and the exploiters of the Earth's resources who don't want to admit we need birth control, and from those who won't admit that human activity is causing climate change.