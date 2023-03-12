Who doesn’t want lower taxes? Or safety on our streets and in our homes? Or their children to grow up healthy and strong, as well as to get an excellent education? But will there really be positive outcomes for us with the present laws being implemented in Iowa? If taxes are continually cut, who pays for those school vouchers? Who pays for the property tax backfill that the state promised to return to local communities? (In Waterloo, 75% of the city budget pays for police and fire protection.) How can we have healthy children if families don’t have access, in a timely manner, to mental health care? Or enough food to nourish them due to SNAP benefit changes? Or a decent education if funding to schools keeps getting cut? Or high standards for teachers are not required? Or child labor laws are loosened? Or school and neighborhood shootings continue to proliferate with easy access to guns? How limited the outlook for Iowa as the present administration and their cohorts in the Legislature continue to restrict rights for anyone who isn’t a clone in thought of their insular brand of government. Public-spirited is not part of their vocabulary. Mean-spirited is.