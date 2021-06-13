The left's false narrative about the Capitol attack

Regarding Roger White’s June 6 Letter to the Editor on D-Day, the opinion about the Jan. 6 riot is hyperbole. Ashley Hinson, Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst are not bomb throwers. They just want the interests of the average freedom-loving, hardworking American taken into consideration. To continue to characterize that brief event on Jan. 6 as “a Trump-inspired murderous riot and insurrection in favor of lies, dictatorship, and anarachy, an outright attack on our democracy” is promoting a false narrative, in my opinion. The only murder that occurred was veteran Ashley Babbitt, and we have no details about it. We conservatives understand the left’s strategy. We just honored those who sacrificed it all on D-Day to secure our freedom, and that is what President Trump inspired during his four years while your side engaged in this type of rhetoric and slanted news coverage. You left out all the deaths and destruction from the riots and demonstrations last year where many law enforcement officers were killed and injured in the line of duty. We need to unite our beloved America, not further divide it.