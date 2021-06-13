 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The left's false narrative about the Capitol attack
0 comments
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

The left's false narrative about the Capitol attack

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
LTE

Regarding Roger White’s June 6 Letter to the Editor on D-Day, the opinion about the Jan. 6 riot is hyperbole. Ashley Hinson, Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst are not bomb throwers. They just want the interests of the average freedom-loving, hardworking American taken into consideration. To continue to characterize that brief event on Jan. 6 as “a Trump-inspired murderous riot and insurrection in favor of lies, dictatorship, and anarachy, an outright attack on our democracy” is promoting a false narrative, in my opinion. The only murder that occurred was veteran Ashley Babbitt, and we have no details about it. We conservatives understand the left’s strategy. We just honored those who sacrificed it all on D-Day to secure our freedom, and that is what President Trump inspired during his four years while your side engaged in this type of rhetoric and slanted news coverage. You left out all the deaths and destruction from the riots and demonstrations last year where many law enforcement officers were killed and injured in the line of duty. We need to unite our beloved America, not further divide it.

Craig Gingrich, Cedar Falls

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A tribute to Dr. Marilyn Hines
Letters

A tribute to Dr. Marilyn Hines

Dr. Marilyn Hines passed away recently. She was the first person to see four of our kids. She delivered them. When she entered the delivery ro…

Biden is ruining America
Letters

Biden is ruining America

What sense did it make to have Americans locked up, out of work and socially distanced/masked for a year, now to open the border to un-America…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News